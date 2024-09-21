School Timings Changed in Assam: Government and Private Schools in Dibrugarh to Start at 8 AM Due to Heatwave

School timings in Assam's Dibrugarh are being adjusted due to the ongoing 'heatwave', with classes set to start at 8 am, according to official orders issued on Friday. The new timings will take effect from today, September 21, and will remain in place until further notice.

School timings in Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar districts are also being adjusted with classes began at 7:30 am. In both districts, school hours will start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 pm, the notice said, adding it will be applicable to all state government, central government and private schools.

Visuals From Dibrugarh

#WATCH | Assam | School timings in Dibrugarh will be changed from today, September 21 for all government and private schools. In view of the ongoing heatwave in the district, instructions are given to begin the classes early, from 8:00 AM onwards: District Commissioner, Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/abfSqlLfFC — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Heads of institutions are required to conduct morning assemblies inside classrooms, ensure students have access to sufficient drinking water and provide adequate water facilities. Additionally, students are advised against wearing waistcoats or ties, and schools must ensure that all fans are functional, classrooms are well-ventilated, and alternate power sources are available in case of outages, it added.

Also Read | Bihar: 19-Year-Old NIT Patna Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room; Students Protest Against College Administration.

The order for Kamrup Metropolitan district was issued by the office of the district elementary education officer-cum-district mission coordination, Sarba Siksha Abhijan, Assam, in consultation with the district commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan. Cachar district magistrate Mridul Yadav, in his order, said, "preventive measures have been put in place to ensure the health and well-being of students amidst the current heatwave".

Due to the prevailing extreme heatwave and in view of ensuring safety and wellbeing of students, the school timings of all Government, Provincialised and Private schools under Sonitpur District have been advanced and rescheduled with immediate effect.

For details👇 pic.twitter.com/C5TL4Nauxg — District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Assam, India (@DCSonitpur) September 20, 2024

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, the maximum temperature in the city on Friday reached 38 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal for this time of year, while the minimum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius. In Silchar, the maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal, with a minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees higher than usual.