Secure, nurturing spaces key to tribal girls' education: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, July 27 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said that providing a secure and nurturing space would help remove the barriers that often prevent young tribal girls from continuing their education.

Inaugurating the 72-room Krishna Kumari Tribal Girls’ Hostel of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai, the Governor said that by providing a secure and nurturing space, the hostel facility would help remove the barriers that often prevent young tribal girls from continuing their education, be it distance, safety, or economic hardship.

He said that the inclusive infrastructure, like a hostel for tribal girls, fulfills the need and also opens doors to their dreams.

The Governor also distributed laptops to 55 students from various courses, who had demonstrated exceptional academic performance.

While congratulating the students who received laptops, Lt. General Parnaik said that it is a method of empowerment.

He said that a laptop is a key to knowledge and advised the students to treat it as a genuine friend, guide, and philosopher, as it would enrich their knowledge and improve their articulation. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also attended the inaugural ceremony.

He said that the laptops, provided to the students, are more than just devices, they are tools of empowerment that would open doors to learning, opportunity, and a brighter future for our students.

“In today’s world, digital access is essential to growth, and I’m proud to support initiatives that prepare our youth for success. Deeply appreciate the Arunachal University of Studies for creating such thoughtful initiatives that empower students not just academically, but holistically,” the Deputy CM said.

The Krishna Kumari Tribal Girls’ Hostel has been built at a cost of Rs 6 crore. It comprises 68 twin-sharing rooms and 4 single-occupancy rooms, offering safe, hygienic, and fully-equipped boarding facilities.

The hostel provides nutritious meals, uninterrupted Wi-Fi, 24-hour power backup, and a secure environment, ensuring that students from the tribal communities of the Northeast can pursue their education with focus and peace of mind.

The laptop distribution was part of the University’s 'Students and Alumni Upgrade Programme', aimed at supporting academic excellence and digital empowerment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor