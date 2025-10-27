Security of BJP MP Khagen Murmu upgraded to Y+ after attack in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 27 The Central government has upgraded the security arrangements for a BJP Lok Sabha member from the Malda (Uttar) constituency in Malda district of West Bengal, Khagen Murmu, following the serious attack on him allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists earlier this month in the northern region of the state.

Murmu, henceforth, will be eligible for "Y plus" category security to be provided by the Union government.

On October 7, the vehicle of Murmu and BJP’s Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress activists at Bamundanga in Jalpaiguri district while they were on their way to Nagrakata with relief material for flood-affected people in the region.

In that attack, Murmu was severely injured, following which he had to spend quite some time in a hospital. Ghosh also received minor injuries and was hospitalised for a couple of days.

A BJP state committee member said that after the attack, a plea was forwarded to the Union Home Ministry from the party’s state unit to upgrade the security arrangements for Murmu.

"The Union Home Ministry too feels that there is a need to upgrade the security arrangements of Murmu and hence it has decided to provide 'Y+' security for him," the state committee member said.

Earlier, the security arrangements for the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had also been upgraded a number of times since 2020, considering the threat perception.

In 2024, Adhikari's security cover was upgraded twice — first in October and then in December. In October, the Union Home Ministry expanded his Z-category security, which was earlier limited to West Bengal, to cover him throughout India, following an intelligence report on a heightened threat to his life.

Again in December last year, the Union Home Ministry upgraded his security arrangement within West Bengal, and the CAPF detail covering his convoy and public appearances was increased to at least 22 armed personnel.

