Senior IAF officer calls on MP Governor and and CM, briefs about air show in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command chief, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande on Wednesday called on Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and

During the meeting, Air Marshal Pande briefed them about the forthcoming, first-ever aerial display at Bhopal by the IAF which will be held on September 30.

Both assured all the help to the IAF for smooth conduct of display, according to the Governor's office.

The IAF is celebrating its 91st anniversary on October 8 and the Air Force Day celebrations will actually commence more than a week before this.

Keeping with the tradition of hosting the celebrations in different parts of the country, an air display will be organised in near Bhopal's Bhojtal Lake.

Officials told IANS that around 50 fighter planes and choppers will participate in the show, with some flying from bases in north India and reach Bhopal bang on time to evoke awe-struck gasps at Bhoj Taal down below.

These aircraft are going to start rehearsals in Bhopal from September 25 for a week, before the final mega air show on September 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor