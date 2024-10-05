'Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi': TN BJP chief to CM Stalin

Chennai, Oct 5 Tamil Nadu's BJP spokesperson and senior leader A. N. S. Prasad has asked Chief Minister Stalin to shun partisanship and work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the growth and development of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Saturday, he called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to prioritise progress over party lines.

The BJP leader said that the recent meeting of Stalin with Prime Minister Modi has yielded a significant breakthrough for Tamil Nadu, with the Central government approving the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase 2 and allocating Rs 7,425 crore.

He said: "This development underscores the importance of cooperation between the state and Central governments in implementing critical infrastructure projects.”

The BJP leader said that the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase 2 has been facing significant delays and financial roadblocks, despite its potential to transform public transportation in Chennai.

A. N. S. Prasad said that with an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore, the project was initiated as a State Sector Project by the Tamil Nadu government before receiving financial approval from the Centre.

He said that the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project has finally received the Central government's approval which will expedite its completion, and added that this development was a significant milestone especially since Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had requested the centre for classification and the release of Rs 7,425 crore.

The BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson said that Prime Minister Modi's approval came after a meeting with Chief Minister Stalin, who highlighted the project's importance for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

He said: "This clarification puts to rest earlier misconceptions about Central government funding.”

The BJP leader further said that the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project is expected to be completed by 2030, with a total length of 173 km.

However, Prasad said that DMK as a political party has been unfortunately politicising the issue, claiming the Centre has ignored Tamil Nadu's requests.

The BJP leader said that the facts reveal a different story and added that the Central government has made substantial investments in upgrading the state's infrastructure over the last decade, demonstrating its commitment to Tamil Nadu's development.

He said: "Key areas for cooperation between the state and Central governments include infrastructure development, economic growth, and social welfare.”

Making a request to the Chief Minister, the BJP leader said: "Honorable Chief Minister Stalin, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, for the growth and prosperity of Tamil Nadu, and for the welfare of its people, please set aside unnecessary political tactics and join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said that the Prime Minister has allocated numerous projects worth lakhs of crores to Tamil Nadu and said that the state BJP believe that the Chief Minister will work with the Prime Minister for the development of Tamil Nadu despite political differences for the betterment of Tamil Nadu.

Prasad said: "Recognise the good deeds of PM Modi for Tamil Nadu and refrain from spreading false narratives. The DMK should acknowledge its past mistakes, including forming an anti-BJP alliance and spreading false propaganda against PM Modi.”

He also said that the BJP welcomes constructive criticism and differing opinions, but requests the Chief Minister to prioritise Tamil Nadu's growth over self-interest.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to Tamil Nadu's development and added that the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase 2 will cover 118.9 km of new lines and 128 stations, transforming Chennai's public transportation landscape by 2027.

He also said that CM Stalin has acknowledged PM Modi's support, thanking him on social media for approving the project and added that this cooperative approach would ensure Tamil Nadu's progress and well-being.

The BJP leader said: "In conclusion, it's crucial for the DMK government to put aside politics and work collaboratively with the Central government to complete this project.”

He said that by prioritising development and collaboration, Stalin can cement his legacy as a leader who truly cares for his state's prosperity.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader said that the Centre has provided continuous support through investments in upgrading state infrastructure.

He said: "On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu and the people of Chennai, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing Cabinet approval for funding Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail project."

The BJP leader further said that PM Modi's leadership has been instrumental in revitalising Tamil Nadu's growth, addressing the shortcomings of the past and added that the Tamil Nadu BJP looks forward to the project's swift completion, transforming the lives of Chennai's citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor