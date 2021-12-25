Shah slams Kejriwal for not paying MCD dues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for spending unnecessary money on advertisements instead of paying the dues to municipal corporations in Delhi.

The Union Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi.

He said, "I want to say to Delhi Chief Minister to spend less money on advertisements and give dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations... In our government's work culture, we do what we say."

"In other work cultures (Delhi government) whether you do work or not, just give advertisements, photos, and interviews on TV. The time has come for the people of Delhi to decide as to support which work culture," he said.

The Delhi government has to decide who they wish to support, the advertisers or the municipal corporations here, the Home Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor