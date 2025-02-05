Shatrughan Sinha Calls for Nationwide Ban on Non-Vegetarian Food (Watch Video)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday advocated for a nationwide ban on non-vegetarian food while acknowledging the regional differences that make such enforcement difficult. He used this as an example to highlight the challenges in implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India. However, Sinha praised the successful enforcement of the common law in Uttarakhand.

"Beef is banned in many parts of the country, and I believe not just beef but all non-vegetarian food should be prohibited nationwide. However, beef consumption remains legal in certain regions, including the Northeast. Waha khao toh yummy, par humare North India mein khao toh mummy (It's acceptable to eat it in the Northeast, but in North India, it becomes an issue)," he remarked while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

#WATCH | On Gujarat Government to introduce Uniform Civil Code after Uttarakhand Government, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha says,

"Implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, is prima facie, commendable. UCC must be there in the country and I am sure everyone will agree with me. But there are many fine prints and loopholes in this. Not just beef, but non-veg food in general, must be banned in the country. But the rules which can be imposed in North India cannot be imposed in the Northeastern states. An all-party meeting must be held prior to drafting UCC provisions," said Shatrughan Sinha.

On January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Independence.

The newly introduced civil code mandates the registration of all marriages and live-in relationships. Key provisions include equal property rights for sons and daughters, uniform grounds for divorce, and legal recognition of children born from live-in relationships.

