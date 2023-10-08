Shekhawat vs Gehlot: Jodhpur seat could see a clash of the Titans

Jaipur, Oct 8 If sources in political circles are to be believed, the BJP is contemplating fielding Union Minister and Jodhpur MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, from the city’s Sardarpura seat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

This is part of the party's policy of fielding a few popular MPs in Vidhan Sabha polls who, as per the party's strategy, can emerge winners against Congress candidates. Apart from Shekhawat, there is speculation that Diya Kumari will be fielded from Rajsamand against Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena will be fielded from Sawai Madhopur, to name a few.

The Jodhpur seat may see a clash of the Titans, said sources adding, “The BJP is seriously contemplating fielding Shekhawat who is already in a political tussle with Gehlot since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

In 2019 Shekhawat had defeated Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot from the Jodhpur seat. Since then, Shekhawat has been attacking the senior Gehlot saying that the Chief Minister is frustrated by the fact that his son lost to him (Shekhawat) and this is why he keeps making statements against him.

Shekhawat was made an accused in the alleged Rs 900-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in April. Shekhawat then filed a defamation suit in a Delhi court against Gehlot after the latter accused the former’s family members of being involved in the scam.

Shekhawat said neither he nor any of his family members were involved in the scam and the allegations made against him by Gehlot were baseless. “I have already said that I have committed no sin. None of my family members have direct or indirect involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam," he added.

The Jal Shakti Minister has also been attacking Gehlot on issues like the paper leak case, appeasement policies and other such matters.

So, looking at this ongoing battle between the two veterans, the party is thinking of taking this fight to the hustings in Sardarpura, said sources. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Jodhpur was seen as an extension of this initiative.

Modi returned to Jodhpur after five years, at a time when the Congress was continuously creating a favourable atmosphere through the frequent visits of Ashok Gehlot. Now, the BJP seems to be coming out strong after Modi's visit, because he came at a time when the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ did not create an upbeat atmosphere in the party and on the ground. Modi reached out to the entire Marwar belt through this visit and its impact will be seen on 43 seats there, as the previous election results were largely not in favour of the BJP, especially in Jodhpur and Nagaur.

As soon as he reached Jodhpur, Modi met former MLA Devi Singh Bhati, who recently turned to the BJP fold. He also paid respects to erstwhile maharaja Gaj Singh here. All this is being seen as a bid by Modi to create strong bonds with the Rajput society, which will go a long way in case Shekhawat is fielded against Gehlot.

Even in his speech, Modi tried to connect with the Rajput community by discussing Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. In a strategic manner, the Vishnoi community, which is continuously rallying against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur, was also addressed.

Shekhawat started by welcoming the Prime Minister to “the land of Amrita Devi.” Significantly, Amrita Devi is from the Vishnoi community, and Modi was also given the sapling of a Khejri tree to plant, as it is the favourite tree of the Vishnoi community.

Modi also reminded the people of the Jodhpur riots and the incidents of Sanchore, Sirohi and Nagaur.

Now, all are waiting to see if the speculations about a clash of the two Titans, Gehlot and Shekhawat in the elections turn out to be a reality.

