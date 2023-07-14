Shivamogga Airport likely to be operationalised from August 11: Karnataka minister MB Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 : Newly constructed Shivamoga Airport in Karnataka is likely to be operationalised from August 11 and all pending amenities in the Airport would be made available by July 20, state minister for Large Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, said on Thursday.

He instructed officials to ensure that all amenities at the Shivamogga airport should be ready by July 20 while chairing a progress review meeting of new airports in the state.

"Ambulance and other vehicles need to be arranged and a coffee cafe is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The airport should be ready for operations by July 20 and all the requirements should be fulfilled by then," the minister said at the meeting.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, making it the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government, the minisrer informed.

If everything goes as per plan, the first flight from Bengaluru would land at Shivamogga airport on August 11. Prominent citizens, including people's representatives, will be invited to be part of the historic moment, Patil informed.

He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work for the Vijayapura airport.

Voicing his misgivings over the airport not being provided with a night landing facility, the minister directed the officials concerned to introduce night landing facility at the airport.

"The original plan did not include the night landing facility. So far, about Rs 350 crore has been spent on the airport project and an additional Rs 12 crore will be required to introduce a night landing facility here. Runway work has been completed and all structure-related works will be done in three months. Simultaneously, installation of the equipment will be taken care of," he said.

The minister also reviewed the progress of ongoing airport projects at Hassan, Rayachuru and Karawara. He also held discussions on airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagalu, which were proposed in the recent state budget.

