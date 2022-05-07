Shocking! 18-year-old boy dies due to loud noise of DJ

A shocking incident has taken place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A young man dancing at a party has died due to the loud sound of a DJ. While the young man was filming the DJ dancing, he collapsed. When his friends took him to the doctor because he could not get up, the doctor declared him dead. The doctor said that the young man had a heart attack due to the loud noise of the DJ. Lal Singh, 18, had come for his friend's wedding. The bridegroom had just left the village. Lal Singh was dancing behind the DJ with his friends. He was also filming on his mobile. Suddenly, while dancing, he fell down and fainted.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was told to be taken to a hospital in Ujjain. Doctors in Ujjain pronounced Lal Singh dead. The postmortem report revealed the cause of his death. He had blood clots in his heart. Hospital doctor Jitendra Sharma said that this was due to the loud noise of the DJ. Doctors say that when music is played loudly from a DJ or other large sound system, abnormal movements occur in the body. Noise beyond the prescribed decibels is harmful to the human body. It can affect both the heart and the brain.