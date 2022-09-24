Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, Sep 24 Vehicluar traffic has been disrupted on the Jammu Srinagar National highway at Ramban due to shooting stones, officials said on Saturday.

"Traffic is plying on the Mughal road and SSG road. However, it is disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria morh and Mehad in Ramban area," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essentials and other vehicles pass through the highway.

Trucks carrying fruit from Kashmir also head for rest of the country through this road.

