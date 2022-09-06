Show of strength: Thousands gather in Jaipur to celebrate Sachin Pilot's b'day

Jaipur, Sep 6 A day ahead of the birthday of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, his followers and supporters have started gathering in big numbers since morning at his Civil Lines-situated bungalow here on Tuesday.

The entire area has been decked up with posters, banners and hoardings of Pilot congratulating him on his birthday.

Party workers and fans of Pilot are also trooping in from distant areas like Bundi, Tonk, Kota, Dausa, Bharatpur, etc., to congratulate their leader on his birthday.

Pilot's birthday is on Wednesday (September 7). But he will not be celebrating his birthday with his supporters or family as he is going to Kanyakumari to join Rahul Gandhi for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Hence, his birthday gathering was scheduled for Tuesday where he is supposed to meet thousands of his followers and supporters.

Many programmes have been lined up across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday which include blood donation camps among others.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set to see on which all leaders will go and greet him as this political gathering is taking place at a time when discussions are going on in the political circles to elect the national president in the Congress. Pro-Pilot leaders and MLAs are raising the demand to make him the Chief Minister.

Sachin Pilot's supporters MLA Ved Prakash Solanki and SC Commission President Khiladi Lal Bairwa have openly raised the demand to make Pilot the CM. Other supporting MLAs are also supporting this demand silently.

For a long time, Sachin Pilot has been waiting to be given a role in power or organization. Pilot has not held any post since the last 25 months. A decision on the next role of Sachin Pilot is likely to be taken soon.

It is said that the matter has been discussed at the level of the high command. There have also been some indications regarding this development.

Pilot in a recent gathering asked his supporters to take everyone along in the meetings and respect each and every member. This statement of his is being considered as a big gesture.

