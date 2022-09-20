SIA raids offices of 'Falah-e-Aam' trust in J&K's Baramulla, Srinagar
By IANS | Published: September 20, 2022 12:45 PM 2022-09-20T12:45:03+5:30 2022-09-20T13:00:21+5:30
Srinagar, Sep 20 Special investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Tuesday carried out raids at the offices of the Jamaat-e-Islami run 'Falah-e-Aam' trust in Baramulla and Srinagar districts.
SIA sources said the raids were being carried out in connection with a terror funding case.
Police assisted the SIA during these raids.
Sources added that these raids were carried out at offices of Falah-e-Aam trust in Sopore town of Baramulla district and Nowgam area of Srinagar district.
Further details are awaited.
