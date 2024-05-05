Sibling deaths: Accused father still on run, police teams on trail

New Delhi, May 5 Delhi Police have set up several teams to trace and apprehend a man suspected of killing his two children and leaving their bodies in his grocery store in north Delhi, a police official said on Sunday.

The duo's minor children - a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother - were found dead inside the shop in the Keshavpuram area on Saturday.

"Technical and manual surveillance has been launched to trace the suspect, identified as Manish. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace the route taken by the suspect. His mobile number is also on tracing," a senior police official said, adding that the relatives are also being questioned.

"The children were found unconscious condition by the family members when the shutter of the store was opened. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors. The suspect's wife had told police that the children were expected to be with their father, as he used to often pick them up from the school," the official said.

