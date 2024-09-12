Sitaram Yechury Passes Away: Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Other Political Leaders Condole CPI(M) Leader's Demise

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, September 12, condoled the passing away of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was the protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72. He had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued a notification on the passing of the CPIM leader, confirming his passing at 3.05 PM today afternoon. AIIMS informed that the leader's family had donated his body to the hospital for teaching and research purposes.

"CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, aged 72, passed away at 3:05 pm today. The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes," said AIIMS in its release.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also condoled the passing of the CPI(M) general secretary and said he was an "unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian." Ramesh said, "Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more."

"Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality. Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten," Ramesh said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader Sitaram Yechury ji. Taking to his X official handle, Rijiju said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and admirers."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader's death, calling it a loss to Indian politics. She extended her condolences to Yechury's family, friends and party colleagues.

"Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Banerjee posted on X.

NCP (SP) cheif Sharad Pawar said Yechury will always be remembered as an important voice of the left parties in the country.

"The founder of the Marxist Communist Party has passed away today. Senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury died. He will always be remembered as an important voice of the left parties in India. His experience made it possible for him to hold the post of General Secretary of the CPI-M party for two consecutive terms. It has to be said that this is the biggest loss of the leftist ideology. The voice of labor, workers and farmers' rights was lost with the departure of Euchery. Sitaram pays a moving tribute to Yechury," Pawar in a post on X in Marathi.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Annie Raja and D Raja arrive at the party office in Delhi following the demise of the party's General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a tweet, "It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications..."

"We thank the doctors, nursing staff and the Director of the Institute for the excellent treatment and care extended to Comrade Yechury. Details of public viewing and homage will be informed," the party said.