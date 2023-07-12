"Situation improved, evacuation process underway": Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh after heavy rains ravage state

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 : Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that the situation in the state has improved significantly and the government is working round the clock to evacuate the stranded people from flood-hit areas.

"The situation has improved significantly. The government is working round the clock to evacuate thousands of stranded people from flood-affected areas. We are using disaster relief funds to compensate the victims and begin restoration work as soon as possible. The situation will quickly return to normal," Minister Vikramaditya Singh said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that around 50 per cent of stranded tourists have been evacuated from the flood-hit regions and added that the government's priority is to safely evacuate tourists.

"Our priority is to safely evacuate tourists and then focus on the restoration of electricity, power and water supply. Deputy CM and other ministers are also taking care of the situation. We have evacuated around 50 per cent of the stranded tourists. Around Rs 4,000 crores worth of properties have been damaged," CM Sukhu said.

Earlier today, the CMO informed that 2000 people stranded in the Kasol area have been evacuated so far.

"So far 2000 people stranded in the Kasol area of Kullu district have been evacuated. On the way at one point named Dunkhara, there is a heavy landslide and one poclain and two machines have been deployed round the clock to clear the Kasol-Bhuntar road. A team of the district administration has reached Kasol. More than 2200 vehicles have passed through Kullu from Manali, and food is being distributed to them at Ramshilla Chowk. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is closely monitoring the situation," the CMO statement said.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

Incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Due to incessant rainfall in the region, many tourists have been stranded in Manali. Internet services and electricity supply have been disrupted due to the flood in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor