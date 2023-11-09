Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K’s Uri

Srinagar, Nov 9 A soldier reportedly shot himself dead in border Uri town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that the soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle in Mohra area of Uri.

"Police has registered a case in this incident and investigation has been started with the completion of medico-legal formalities," a source said.

