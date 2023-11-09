Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K’s Uri
By IANS | Published: November 9, 2023 07:42 PM2023-11-09T19:42:06+5:302023-11-09T19:45:05+5:30
Srinagar, Nov 9 A soldier reportedly shot himself dead in border Uri town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.
Official sources said that the soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle in Mohra area of Uri.
"Police has registered a case in this incident and investigation has been started with the completion of medico-legal formalities," a source said.
