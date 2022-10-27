SP leader Azam Khan sentenced for 3 years imprisionment in 2019 hate speech case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused were sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2,000 in a hate speech case filed against him over his hate speech against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Rampur court today convicted the Samajwadi Party's senior leader.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

