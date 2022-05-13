SSLC results to be announced in K'taka on May 19

Bengaluru, May 13 Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Friday announced that the results of SSLC (Class 10) would be declared on May 19.

About 8.73 lakh students in the state had taken up SSLC exams amid the hijab row crisis in the state.

Muslim students, barring few, shunned hijab to appear in the crucial examinations.

This was the first time after the Covid pandemic that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern.

Section 144 CrPC was clamped in and around 3,444 examination centres across the state and tight security arrangements were made at all examination centres to avoid any showdown or untoward incidents.

As many as 8,73,846 students - 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls students - were enrolled for the exams this academic year.

Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also took up exams. The state government had also set up helplines for the students.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made an appeal for the students to take up examinations without any fear. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had urged the SSLC students to shed their egos and take up examinations as per rules prescribed by the government of Karnataka.

The SSLC (Class 10) examinations were held from March 28 to April 11. CCTV cameras were installed in all examination centres. Education department conducted separate exams for all subjects similar to the pre-Covid pattern.

The students will have to obtain minimum passing marks this time. The government has made it clear that it won't pass the students just like as it did in the last two years against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

