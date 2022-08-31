Statewide protest call over police inaction against rape accused K'taka seer

Bengaluru, Aug 31 Dalit and student organizations and others have given a statewide protest call against the ruling BJP and the Karnataka police on September 2, condemning the inaction against rape accused Lingayat seer Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga of Karnataka.

Posters have been released by various groups on social media calling for the immediate arrest of Murugha who is facing a sexual assault case by minor girls. The protesters will gather near the Freedom Park in Bengaluru at 10.30 a.m.

The posters announced that the protest will be backed by women's organizations, labour unions, farmer and daily wage workers' unions, minority institutions, NGOs, advocates associations and sexual minority groups.

The rape accused seer is holding a meeting with close aides including 4th accused Paramashivaiah at the mutt on Wednesday. The District and Sessions court is taking up the bail petition of the accused seer on Thursday.

Sources in the mutt said that the meeting will decide on the future course of action in case the court rejects the bail plea of the accused seer.

The officials of the Child Welfare Committee have shifted most of the girl students from the Murugha mutt hostel following the development.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated on Wednesday that it is wrong to accuse politic of being silent on the POCSO case against the seer. "There is no chance that we chose to ignore the incident. The concerned authorities should be deciding on this and initiating action. Politics should not be mixed with this incident and care should be taken not to hurt religious feelings at the same time," he added.

Posts slamming the political parties and prominent leaders over the issue have also gone viral. "Do not sympathize with rape accused seer. Siddaramaiah who claims himself as a socialist and progressive should have raised his voice for poor victim girls who are minors belonging to oppressed classes."

The posts also chided former CM B S Yediyurappa, saying that morals should prevail over caste.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor