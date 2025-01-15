Stock Market Today: Domestic Stock Market Shows Stability with Positive GIFT Nifty Trends on January 15

Domestic stock market is receiving stable signals from the global market on Wednesday, January 15. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,290, reflecting an increase of 18 points. There was an atmosphere of instability in the US market on Tuesday, where the Dow rose by 220 points to close at its highest level of the day, while the Nasdaq fell by 225 points, marking a decline for the fifth consecutive day. Dow futures rose by about 50 points today, influenced by the December CPI data. Meanwhile, the Nikkei remained flat.

Domestic funds have been active, purchasing shares worth Rs 7,900 crore for 20 consecutive days. In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a substantial amount of Rs 8,100 crore even during the market rally. Today, the results of HDFC Life on the Nifty will be announced, while the focus will also be on futures for L&T Tech and Oracle.

In the commodities market, crude oil prices have fallen by one percent after three days of rally, dropping below $81. Gold has risen by $15 to $2,690, and silver has settled above $30. Additionally, raw sugar prices in the international market have fallen to a five-month low, pressured by expectations of a global supply recovery.