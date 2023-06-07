Stranded San Francisco-bound fliers: AI ferry flight likely to reach Russia tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 7 : A ferry flight, which left Mumbai on Wednesday and is expected to arrive at Russia's Magadan around 6.30 am on Thursday, will air-lift stranded Indian passengers to San Francisco, Air India said in a statement.

An Air India flight, headed to San Francisco from New Delhi, was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday after a technical issue with one of its engines.

To facilitate quicker updates to those concerned about the well-being of the stranded passengers at Magadan, Air India also opened a dedicated, round-the-clock hotline number.

"Air India has activated a dedicated, round-the-clock hotline: +91 124 264 1427," the carrier said in a statement.

Further, in its statement, AI said, "Our ferry flight AI195 from Mumbai (BOM) to Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at GDX at 0630 Hours (local time) on June 8, 2023."

The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers.

"An Air India team are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at GDX may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers on the onward flight scheduled from GDX to San Francisco (SFO)," it read.

The aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew to San Francisco on June 8, 2023.

The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan, Russia (GDX) where it landed safely.

Earlier, Air India said in a statement it was in touch with the authorities at Magadan airport, which extended all necessary cooperation and support to the passengers upon the flight's touchdown in the Russian city.

"We can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities," Air India added in its statement.

