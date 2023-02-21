Stray dogs maul 5-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad

In a horrific incident, a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

The deceased minor was identified as Pradeep, who had accompanied his father to his workplace where the incident took place.

The boy's father, Gangadhar, works as a security guard.

He took his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him, sources said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced as well.

Some locals rushed to Pradeep's rescue and rushed him to a hospital, sources informed further, adding, however, that he was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

In a similar incident earlier, a toddler was mauled to death in an apartment building in Noida last year by a stray dog. The incident triggered massive disquiet among residents.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

