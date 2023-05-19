Student kills classmate at Shiv Nadar University, dies by suicide later

A third-year student of Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida allegedly shot and killed his woman classmate on campus before shooting himself dead at the boys’ hostel, police said. Both were aged 21 years and were third-year students of BA Sociology and were residing on campus in the girls’ and boys’ hostel, the police informed.

Around 1.30pm on Thursday, the administrative officials of Shiv Nadar University alerted the police that a woman student was shot dead by her classmate outside the dining hall on the university campus. The woman student, identified as Sneha Chaurasia, who hailed from Kanpur, was immediately rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida where she was declared brought dead,” SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.“A countrymade pistol was recovered from the spot. The male student died on spot. A preliminary inquiry has found that both students were in a relationship since long but their relations soured recently,” deputy commissioner added.

The investigator said the incident was captured by the CCTV cameras. “The hall was locked but had glass doors. Both students met right outside around 1pm. The girls’ and boys’ hostels are located on either side of the hall. In the CCTV footage, the students could be seen hugging and exchanging words. The male student had brought along something to give to the woman, presumably a gift. She could be seen refusing the parcel, following which she was shot in the abdomen by the male student. She tried to fight the man on being shot but he shot her again and she collapsed. The man was then seen running towards the boys’ hostel.

Although there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting as the university is on a summer break since May 17.A spokesperson from Shiv Nadar University said, “We are deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives of two students of the university today. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time.”