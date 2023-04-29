Sudha Murty on Rishi Sunak says, my daughter made her husband PM of UK

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty said that her daughter, Akshata Murty, made her husband a Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak's quick ascension to power has been highlighted before but his mother-in-law claims it was her daughter who made that possible.

I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK Murty said in the viral video. The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister, Sudha Murty said.

Sudha Murty also spoke about how her daughter has influenced Rishi's life in other ways, particularly his diet. The Murthy family follows a tradition of fasting every Thursday, and Rishi has adopted this practice as well.

Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor's time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday. They said that we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying good day. Our son-in-law's mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays, Sudha Murty said.

Rishi Sunak is currently the youngest Prime Minister in modern UK history at age 42, and became the MP who became the Prime Minister in just seven years.