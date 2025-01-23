Suicide Caught on Camera: 16-Year-Old Student Walks Out of Class and Jumps from 3rd Floor of College Building in Andhra Pradesh (VIDEO)

A first-year inter-college student at Narayana College in Anantapur died by suicide on Thursday after jumping from the third floor of the building. The incident, which occurred around 11 am, was captured on CCTV footage. The video shows the student leaving the classroom, walking towards the ledge, and jumping off. The teacher and classmates were left in shock as they witnessed the tragic incident.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

The college management rushed the injured boy to a local hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. According to reports, the student, identified as Charan, was 16 years old and a resident of Ramapuram village in Batthenapalli mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district.

The reason behind the student’s decision to take his life is yet to be determined. Local police arrived at the scene following the incident and have launched an investigation.

Read Also |Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.