Sukanta Majumdar writes to LS Speaker accusing Bengal Police of breach of protocol

Kolkata, Sep 15 Former BJP state president in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday, wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing the West Bengal Police of “violation of protocol” and “contempt of privilege.”

In his letter, Majumdar pointed out that on Monday afternoon, as he proceeded to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata to see off the Hon'ble Prime Minister, his vehicle was halted at the first barricade by a sub-inspector and a constable of the West Bengal Police.

“At the very same time, however, the vehicle of a West Bengal Minister, Sujit Bose, was permitted to pass without obstruction up to the VVIP Gate No. 4 of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata,” the letter from Majumdar to the Lok Sabha Speaker read.

According to Majumdar, the conduct of the said officials was further derogatory. “Upon my inquiry regarding the reason for this unwarranted action, they stated that they were acting on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar. Aishwariya Sagar,” Majumdar’s letter said.

He also contended that the incident clearly reflected that the authorities of the West Bengal government were deliberately disregarding the established protocol applicable to the Union ministers.

“I, therefore, submit that this incident amounts to a serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House, and urge you to take cognisance of this matter and refer it to the Committee of Privileges for appropriate examination and action,” Majumdar’s letter read.

At the time the report was filed, there was neither any reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress, nor the West Bengal government, nor the Bidhannagar City Police in the matter.

