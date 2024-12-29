Sumerpur Tragedy: Head-On Truck Collision Sparks Major Fire, Driver Feared Trapped

A massive fire broke out after two trucks collided head-on near a petrol pump on National Highway 34, close to Sumerpur Mandi. One of the truck drivers is believed to be trapped inside the vehicle, with rescue efforts currently underway.

The incident occurred in the Sumerpur police station area, and the fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal stated, "Following a head-on collision near Sumerpur Mandi, both trucks caught fire. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and the fire has been brought under control."Authorities continue their efforts to ensure the safety of those involved in this tragic accident.