Sunil Yadav, India's Most Wanted Smuggler, Killed in US; Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Claims Responsibility

Sunil Yadav, also known as ‘Goli’, a notorious drug mafia figure was killed in a shootout in California's Stockton city on Monday. Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the murder. Yadav was a key player in the international drug trafficking network, particularly involving smuggling drugs from Pakistan to India. He operated at a global level in Dubai and the US.

Also Read: Explained: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang And How He Operates

Two years ago, Yadav fled to the US using a fake passport under the alias ‘Rahul’ from Delhi. The Rajasthan Police had recently issued a red corner notice for his arrest, and his associate had been detained in Dubai. A consignment worth approximately ₹300 crores was intercepted in India a few years ago, which was linked to Yadav. According to the NDTV report, Sunil Yadav fled to the US two years back using a fake passport under the name Rahul.

Sunil Yadav lived in Dubai earlier, and Rajasthan police worked with authorities in Dubai to arrest him there and bring him back. He was also arrested in connection with the murder of a jeweller, Pankaj Soni, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district but was out on bail.The California Police and the Indian authorities are now investigating Sunil Yadav's killing to find out more about how he was gunned down, years after fleeing India to the United States.

Gangster Rohit Godara, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed the responsibility of gunning down Sunil Yadav. According to him, it was an act of revenge.Yadav originally hailed from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, He was once said to be close to Bishnoi (who was also born in Fazilka) and Godara. But the killing of Ankit Bhadu reportedly turned them against him.Godara added that Yadav fled the country when word got around that he was involved in Ankit Bhadu's encounter death.



