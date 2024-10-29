Sunita Williams Sends Heartfelt Diwali Wishes From Space, Here’s What She Said; (Watch Video)

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently spending nearly five months in space, conveyed her heartfelt Diwali wishes to those celebrating the festival both in the United States and worldwide. In a heartfelt video message transmitted from space, astronaut Sunita Williams shared her extraordinary experience of observing Diwali from 260 miles above Earth. "Greetings from the ISS," she stated. "I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world."

Her message was featured during the White House Diwali celebrations, where Williams expressed her gratitude to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their involvement in the festivities and for acknowledging the contributions of the Indian-American community.

In her message, Williams said her father's efforts to instill their cultural roots within the family, sharing how he taught them about Diwali and other important Indian festivals. "This year I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the earth on the ISS. My father kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals," she said.

Her message resonated profoundly during a special Diwali celebration at the White House, which underscored the festival's significance in American society and its capacity to unite people from diverse backgrounds. Williams has been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 6, 2023, after launching with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.