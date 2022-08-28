Super Tech Twin Towers demolished in Noida
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2022 02:36 PM 2022-08-28T14:36:42+5:30 2022-08-28T14:36:56+5:30
The Supertech twin towers of Noida were finally demolished at 2:30 pm on Sunday with a thunderous blast. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.
A no-fly zone was instated over the city for drones and The air space within one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.