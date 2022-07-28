SUV falls off Goa’s Zuari Bridge into river, occupants still missing

An SUV carrying four passengers fell from Goa’s Zuari Bridge and went into the river nearly 100 feet below. The occupants are still missing, however, the search operation is still underway. According to the reports, the accident took place around 1 am on Wednesday night. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the balustrade after which the car plug to the murky waters below.

Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira who represents the Nuvem constituency said “The car is said to belong to Priscilla Cruz. The car is not at the residence of the family and the members are not traceable. I hope it is not true."

Sequeira also said that he is not sure how many people were traveling in the car.