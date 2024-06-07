Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Court Dismisses Second Bail Plea of Bibhav Kumar

The Tis Hazari Court on Friday dismissed the second regular bail application filed by Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

It is the second bail plea which has been dismissed by the court. His first regular bail plea was dismissed on May 27. — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

The court had previously denied Kumar's first regular bail application on May 27. Friday's decision reaffirms the court's stance, marking another legal setback for Kumar, who has been in judicial custody since May 31.

Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18 from Kejriwal’s residence on Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, following Maliwal's allegations. Maliwal, a prominent women's rights advocate, claimed she was brutally assaulted by Kumar.