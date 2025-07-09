Taj Mahal Named World’s Most Beautiful Building in 2025

The Taj Mahal was officially named the most beautiful building in the world in 2025 by Time Out, a global authority on travel and culture. The Taj tops global rankings once again, an enduring symbol of love and architectural brilliance. According to the unofficial X handle, the top 10 list of most beautiful building in the world area, Taj Mahal, Hallgrímskirkja in Iceland, The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Fallingwater in US, Ad-Dayr in Petra in Jordan, Fondation Louis Vuitton in France, Trinity College Library in Ireland, Great Mosque of Djenne in Mali, Nasir Ol Molk Mosque in Iran and The Twist in Norway.

According to historians, Shah Jahan began building the Taj Mahal in 1632 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and completed it in 22 years. More than 20,000 artisans and craftsmen from India, Persia, and Europe worked on its creation. The Taj Mahal is made of white marble and has four minarets. Inside the mausoleum are the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. The Taj Mahal changes colour throughout the day, from soft pink at sunrise to ivory in daylight and golden under the moon. It is set against the Yamuna River.

The walls are adorned with 28 types of precious and semi-precious stones, forming floral patterns and Quranic calligraphy. The surrounding charbagh garden represents the Islamic concept of paradise, divided into four parts by water channels. The minarets are slightly tilted outward to protect the central dome in case of an earthquake.