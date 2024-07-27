Tamil Nadu: 23-Year-Old Cricketer Jumps to Death from Kathipara Flyover, Possible Reason Linked to TNPL Selection Disappointment

A 23-year-old cricketer jumped to his death from a 20-foot height at the Kathipara flyover in Guindy on Friday morning. While no suicide note was found, police investigations with his friends indicated he may have been distressed about not being selected for a city-based team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The deceased was identified as S Samuel Raj from Virugambakkam.

According to the police, Samuel Raj, an MBA graduate, had finished a practice session and was riding his two-wheeler towards Butt Road. Witnesses reported that he stopped in the middle of the Kathipara flyover and leaped off. Bystanders who found him immediately called for an ambulance and notified the police.

He was transported to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His body was then sent for a postmortem examination. Authorities registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the BNSS Act. During the investigation, some friends mentioned that he was upset about not being selected for the TNPL team. "We suspect this might have driven him to take his life," an officer stated, adding that there were no last-minute messages sent to his friends or family. The police later handed over his body to his father, Siva.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please reach out for help immediately. There are organizations in Tamil Nadu ready to provide support:

1. Snehi - Suicide Prevention Helpline: Call 044-24640050

2. SNEHA India Foundation: Email help@snehaindia.org or call 91-44-24640050

3. Roshni Trust: Call 040-66202000 / 66202001

4. Maitreyi (24/7): Call 91-9152987821

Remember, you are not alone. Help is available, and reaching out is the first step towards recovery.)