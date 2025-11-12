Tamil Nadu Accident: 3, Including Two-Year-Old, Killed After Police Vehicle Rams Bike in Sivaganga

Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, have been killed in an accident in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district. The speeding police vehicle rammed a two-wheeler carrying a family on Tuesday, November 11. The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20) and their son, Ashwin (2).

The accident took place near the Sakkudi area when they were returning to their village after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur. A speeding police vehicle of the Ramanathapuram district police hit the two-wheeler head-on.

#WATCH | Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu | Locals protest after three members of a family were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a police vehicle in Sivaganga district on Tuesday https://t.co/BTOoUSxqhtpic.twitter.com/5I3UmocXhK — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

25-year-old Prasad died on the spot, while Sathya and their child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Sonai Eswari sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital, Sivaganga SP Siva Prasad told news agency ANI.

The accident triggered public outrage, with villagers blocking the road and demanding the arrest of the police driver.