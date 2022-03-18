Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: 7,338 crore allocated to water resource department

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to allocate Rs 7,338 crore to the state's water resource department. During his budget speech, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that Rs 500 crore has been allocated for flood mitigation projects in Chennai.

PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan began his budget speech for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George on Friday at 10 am. The MK Stalin led DMK government on Friday is presenting its first full-fledged budget in Tamil Nadu today since it assumed office in May last year. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.

