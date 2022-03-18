Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: AIADMK stages walkout

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout on Friday as the finance minister began his Budget present for the year 2022-23. Palanivel Thiagarajan stopped his speech while speaker is trying to calm down the AIADMK MLAs. During his budget speech, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan attacked the Central government for its "continued attack" on Federalism.

Thiagarajan said that the fiscal year of 2022-2023 could be "difficult" owing to Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan began his budget speech for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George on Friday at 10 am. The MK Stalin led DMK government on Friday is presenting its first full-fledged budget in Tamil Nadu today since it assumed office in May last year. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.

