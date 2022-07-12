Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 12, 2022 07:18 PM 2022-07-12T19:18:34+5:30 2022-07-12T19:19:03+5:30
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and has isolated himself.In a social media post, Stalin said he felt tired on Tuesday and hence tested himself. He tested positive for COVID-19.Stalin reiterated his request calling upon people to use face masks in public places and to take COVID vaccination.