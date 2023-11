Tamil Nadu: DMK, Opposition parties spar at meeting called to seek views on Pen Statue

Tensions escalated between DMK and opposition parties at a public meeting conducted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board seeking opinions on 'Pen Statue' erection plan at Marina Beach on Tuesday.

Chennai's Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing meeting at Kalaivanar Arangam Hall where the locals were to give their views on 'Pen Statue' erection plan.

Opposition parties including the AIADMK alliance expressed views against the statue plan, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Seeman warned to destroy the statue and asked DMK to erect it at their party head office.

"If the 'Pen statue' is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the 'Pen statue' in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party's head office Arivalayam," he said.

The statue was planned to be constructed in memory of former TN Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

Tension prevails inside the Kalaivanar Arangam as ruling DMK cadres and AIADMK alliance cadres raise slogans and voices against and in favour of the statue plan, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

