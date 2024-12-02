Tamil Nadu Floods: Several Vehicles Washed Away as Heavy Rainfall From Cyclone Fengal Causes Waterlogging in Krishnagiri (Watch Videos)

Several vehicles were washed away due to floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the Uthangarai area of Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Overnight rains caused a breach in a lake located behind the Uthangarai bus stand. A rescue team, led by District Collector KM Sarayu, carried out relief operations.

Vehicles Washed Away in Floods

Efforts are ongoing to recover cars and taxis stranded in the floodwaters. Uthangarai recorded 503 mm of rainfall. Schools in the area have been closed. With 15,000 cusecs of water released into the Pambar River, the district collector has urged residents to stay away from the flooded water body. Those living in low-lying, flood-prone areas along the river's course have been advised to move to safer locations.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Cyclone Fengal to Bring Continued Rainfall Across City and Karnataka for Next Two Days.

Residents of Singarapettai and Kennedy Nagar, which remain inundated, have been relocated to relief camps. Heavy rains also lashed Dharmapuri and Yercaud Hills, leading to tree falls and mudslides that disrupted vehicle movement on the ghat road.