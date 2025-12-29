Tamil Nadu: Four juveniles held for brutal attack on man; assault filmed and shared online

Chennai, Dec 29 In a disturbing incident that has triggered widespread outrage, four 17-year-old boys were taken into custody on Monday for brutally attacking a man with a sickle near the Tiruttani railway station in Tiruvallur district a few days ago.

The accused, all juveniles, allegedly assaulted the victim while intoxicated and recorded the violent act on their mobile phones, later sharing the footage on social media platforms.

The victim, identified as Suraj (34), a native of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

According to police, the incident occurred near the railway quarters close to the Tiruttani railway station.

Alerted by passers-by, police rushed to the spot and rescued Suraj, who had suffered deep cut injuries. He was initially taken to a nearby government hospital for emergency treatment and was later referred to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further medical care.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused youths, all residents of Nemili near Tiruttani, were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Police said the juveniles first encountered the victim on a train bound for Tiruttani, where they allegedly threatened him by placing a knife on his neck. The act was filmed on a mobile phone.

After getting down from the train, the youths allegedly dragged Suraj to a secluded area near the railway quarters, where they attacked him with a sickle, causing grievous injuries.

Investigators said the assault appeared to have been carried out with “murderous intent”. The assailants reportedly recorded the entire episode and later uploaded the video on social media platforms, including Instagram, apparently in an attempt to gain notoriety.

Following a swift investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the railway station and nearby areas, which helped in identifying the suspects.

All four juveniles were taken into custody and produced before the appropriate authorities under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident has sparked shock and condemnation among local residents, railway commuters and political leaders, who have demanded strict action against those involved. Police officials said further investigation is under way to ascertain whether others were involved and to establish the full sequence of events leading up to the attack.

