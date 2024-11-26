Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Warns of Depression Intensifying, Heavy Showers Lash Several Districts

Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting the depression over the Bay of Bengal to intensify into a deep depression. Chennai, along with districts like Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Cauvery delta regions, including Tiruvarur and Mannargudi, experienced mild to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers in some areas.

The downpour disrupted traffic flow, leaving roads waterlogged in several locations. The IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre reported that the depression over the Bay of Bengal was positioned approximately 830 km south-southeast of Chennai and 630 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwestward, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26 and 27, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the region on November 28. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also forecast to experience isolated heavy rainfall from November 26 to 29.