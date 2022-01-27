Tamil Nadu schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1, night curfew lifted

Tamil Nadu government has decided to open schools and colleges in the state from February 1. According to reports, schools will reopen for higher secondary students.The state education department has allowed schools and colleges to conduct physical classes by following Covid protocols.As part of easing restrictions further, the state government has decided to discontinue Sunday lockdown, which was imposed amid a surge in Covid cases.

The state has also decided to end night curfew with number of guests at weddings has been fixed at 100, while only 50 are allowed for funerals, according to the new rules.Places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days.The present 50 per cent occupancy restrictions for restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will remain in place. No cultural and community events or exhibitions by government or private entities will take place.