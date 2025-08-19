Tej Pratap Yadav targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi after Aurangabad scuffle; rift in Lalu family widens

Patna, Aug 19 Hasanpur MLA and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his younger brother, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, after an alleged scuffle involving a legislator’s driver and a journalist during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Aurangabad.

Sharing a 19-second video clip of the incident on his official X handle, Tej Pratap said, “I am not able to understand whether Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have come out to save democracy or to destroy democracy. The way the driver of MLA Vijay Kumar Singh alias Dablu Singh from Nabinagar and his brother, a media journalist, were beaten and abused by Jaichands is extremely wrong and shameful. I strongly condemn this.”

Warning his younger brother, he further added, “I want to tell Tejashwi that there is still time. Be careful of the Jaichands around you; otherwise, you will see very bad results in the elections. Now the election results will decide how intelligent you are.”

This is not the first time Tej Pratap has accused “Jaichands” (traitors) in Tejashwi’s circle of plotting against him.

A few months ago, after his photograph with a woman named Anushka Yadav surfaced on social media, Tej Pratap claimed he had not uploaded it and blamed Tejashwi’s associates.

The controversy led to his expulsion from the party and family for six years by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

With the latest remarks, political observers believe the rift between Lalu Prasad’s two sons is once again in the spotlight, potentially creating fresh challenges for the RJD ahead of the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav continued the Voter Adhikar Yatra on Monday, addressing public meetings. They reached Gaya on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the Yatra will move to Nawada district, where the INDIA bloc leaders will raise awareness on voter rights and accuse the Election Commission and the BJP of indulging in “vote chori (vote theft)".

