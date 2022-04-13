Telangana Cabinet approves setting up six private universities

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state cabinet has approved the setting up of six private universities in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the cabinet has also announced to bring a 'Pharma university', into operation immediately.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with the state cabinet.

The universities include Kaveri Agricultural University, Amity University, Guru Nanak University, MNR University (Pharma), a university by the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), and a university will be set up by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the chief minister informed.

He said that the relevant ministers will take care of procedures related to this.

KCR further said that the state government itself will buy the paddy cultivated in Yasangi by farmers.

"The state would buy all the grain no matter how much it yields during the Yasangi season. The government would buy at Rs 1,960 per quintal of grain

He said that grain purchasing centres would be set up in every village to procure grain and advised farmers not to sell grain at low prices.

The Chief Minister said the grain money would be credited directly to the farmers' accounts.

"Civil aviation is on the rise in the world and is picking up speed in Telangana as well," he said. Hyderabad Shamshabad Airport is the fourth largest airport in the country. GMR has been told to take steps to set up a second runway in Shamshabad.

He said another runway would be coming north of the terminal. It has been announced that work on the second runway will begin soon. "As the fourth largest airport in the country, we have decided to go further in civil aviation," he said.

KCR attacked Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for suggesting farmers to eat broken rice. KCR reiterated that the Centre had insulted the people of Telangana by saying 'eat broken rice'.

He said that the Central Government is incapable to govern the country and is not able to digest the achievements of the Telangana government.

KCR said that farmers are agitated due to a lack of policies. "Don't forget that farmers made you apologise. An integrated new Agriculture policy for India has to come. All farmer leaders will come and will set up workshops and we will declare the policy. Irrespective of whether the Government of India implements or not," he added

"On Sri Ramanavami, stone pelting was witnessed in Gujarat and Karnataka as elections are due in these states. Communal issues are being created by the ruling party to gain in elections. They are ruining the country," said KCR.

( With inputs from ANI )

