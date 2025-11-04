Telangana CM seeks German support to make Hyderabad global innovation hub

Hyderabad, Nov 4 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sought Germany’s support for the vision to develop Hyderabad as a global innovation hub.

Telangana seeks a strong partnership with Germany in key investment areas, including IT, pharma, and automobiles, he said when a delegation led by German Consul General Michael Hasper called on him here on Tuesday.

The German delegation informed the Chief Minister that Deutsche Börse, a leading global financial services company, is launching its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad as part of its expansion plans.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the German team for choosing Hyderabad as the destination for setting up the GCC. He assured that the Telangana government would extend full support and cooperation for all future German investments in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the German representatives briefed the Chief Minister that with the establishment of Deutsche Borse’s GCC, about 1,000 new employment opportunities will be created in the IT sector in Hyderabad over the next two years.

Revanth Reddy requested the German delegation to support Telangana’s vision to develop Hyderabad as a global innovation hub. He also urged the German Consul General to facilitate the appointment of German language teachers in Telangana, so that local students can learn the German language and improve their international employment prospects.

He also proposed collaboration through Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) to strengthen vocational education and skill development programs, enabling youth to gain practical industry training.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Amazon Web Services (AWS) also called on the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed with the Chief Minister the ongoing data centre projects, expansion plans, and other AWS initiatives in Telangana.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the Telangana government will extend full support and cooperation for AWS’s present and future investments in the state.

The meeting was attended by Kerry Person, Global Head, AWS Data Centres, Vikram Sridharan, Director, Infrastructure Public Policy, and other officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor