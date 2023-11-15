Telangana Congress persuades rebel to withdraw in Suryapet

Hyderabad, Nov 15 Congress rebel Patel Ramesh Reddy withdrew his nomination in Suryapet Assembly constituency of Telangana on a request by senior party leaders on Wednesday.

Ramesh Reddy, who had field nomination as a candidate of All India Forward Bloc, agreed after the leaders assured him ticket for the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

A video of Ramesh Reddy and his family members crying over the denial of ticket by the Congress party went viral last week.

They burst into tears after the party decided to give ticket to Ramreddy Damodar Reddy.

Ramesh Reddy had sacrificed the ticket for Damodar Reddy in 2018 elections on the promise of being fielded in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Nalgonda but the party later fielded Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Denied a ticket once again, Ramesh Reddy was upset and he along with his family members cried and wept.

On Wednesday, when senior leaders Mallu Ravi and Rohit Chowdary went to Ramesh Reddy's residence Ramesh Reddy and his family members became emotional.

The leaders also faced the ire of his supporters, who questioned them on the justice done to him despite his hard work for the party.

Ramesh Reddy's supporters raised slogans against former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ramreddy Damodar Reddy.

Ramesh Reddy was a strong aspirant for Congress party ticket but the party decided to field senior leader and former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy despite his defeat in 2014 and 2018 elections at the hands of G. Jagadish Reddy, a minister in KCR Cabinet.

Meanwhile, another Congress rebel D. Ram Reddy withdrew his nomination from Ibrahimpatnam constituency.

On the request of AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare, Ram Reddy agreed to pull out of the contest.

Ram Reddy had entered the fray as an independent after the party fielded Malreddy Rangareddy. Wednesday was the last for withdrawal of nominations. Elections for 119-member Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

