Telangana launches EAGLE Task Force to curb drug menace

Hyderabad, June 26 The Telangana government on Thursday launched the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Task Force to curb the drug menace in the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the specialised task force dedicated to combating the menace of drugs and illegal ganja cultivation on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The elite unit commenced operations across the state with the mission to identify, prevent, and eliminate all forms of drug-related activities.

With the motto of "Zero Tolerance – Total Surveillance", EAGLE has been equipped with highly trained personnel, advanced surveillance technologies, and coordinated support from law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The CM announced that from urban neighbourhoods to remote forest areas, EAGLE teams will keep a relentless vigil to ensure that not even a single ganja plant is cultivated, nor a trace of drugs enters Telangana’s borders.

At a programme held in Hyderabad, he declared that the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TGNAB) will henceforth be called EAGLE.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to make Telangana a model state in eliminating the menace of drugs. "Telangana is an IT and pharma hub. If it becomes a ganja and drugs hub, this would mean we all have failed," he said.

Stating that Telangana is the land of struggles and movements, Revanth Reddy said it would be insulting if it becomes the land of drugs.

The Chief Minister voiced concern that students from schools to universities have been affected by drugs. He appealed to the educational institutions to take all measures to keep the students away from drug abuse.

He warned that if youth become addicted to ganja and drugs, this would endanger the very survival of the country.

Revanth Reddy stated that India’s enemies may be using drugs to harm the country. He pointed out that Punjab, which was known as the land of soldiers, is engulfed by the drug menace.

Reiterating that his government would be firm in dealing with those indulging in trafficking, the Chief Minister said he had already asked his ministerial colleagues and top police officials to take stringent action so that traffickers think 100 times before entering Telangana.

Stating that ganja and drugs are being sold by mixing them with chocolate and ice cream, he urged people to join hands with the state government in the fight against drug abuse by providing information about those selling drugs.

The Chief Minister praised actors Ram Charan and Vijaya Devarakonda for participating in the programme to give a good message to people.

Eminent filmmaker Dil Raju, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, DGP Jitender, and senior officials attended the programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor