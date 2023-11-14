Telangana polls: Revanth Reddy promises 24-hour free power supply to farmers

Hyderabad, Nov 14 The issue of power continues to dominate election campaign in Telangana with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday promising that if voted to power, Congress will ensure 24-hour free power supply to farmers.

Claiming that it was Congress which started supplying freepowertofarmers,RevanthReddygave a clear assurance that once voted topowerinTelangana, Congress will provide24-hourfree powertofarmers.

RevanthReddy’s promise at an election rally in Wardhannapet constituency came amid the continuing attack by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over his reported statement thatfarmersdon’t need24-hourpowerand that three-hourpowersupply will be sufficient.

At every election rally, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been citing the statement RevantReddyreportedly made during his visit to the United States a couple of months ago.

“Do you want24-hourpoweror 3-hourpower,” KCR asks the audience while claiming thatTelanganais the only state in the country supplying24-hourfree electricity tofarmers.

He also explains how after the formation ofTelangana10 years ago, the BRS overcamepowerproblems and rolled out24-hourfreepowerforfarmers.

BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao and other leaders of the ruling party are also slamming the Congress on thepowerissue.

“Do you want current or Congress,” asks KTR at his road shows.

He is also cautioning people that if Congress comes topower,Telanganawill plunge into darkness like Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Reeling underpowershortage, Karnataka is supplying only five-hourpowertothe farmers, the state's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had revealed this at a few election rallies he addressed inTelangana.

KCR had mocked Shivakumar, saying he should be ashamed for presenting this as an achievement in a state which is giving24-hourpower.

Recently, a group offarmersfrom Karnataka had visited some areas inTelanganato ‘caution the people ofthe state against voting Congress topower’.

However, theTelanganaCongress leaders had alleged that BRS brought some hired people from Karnataka to malign the party.

Apparently, to counter the BRS leaders, RevanthReddyhas now started declaring that after coming topower,they will supply24-hourpowertofarmers.

At the public meetings on Tuesday, he said that even before anyone could think, Congress gave freepowertofarmers20 years ago.

“KCR is teaching us how to do it. It’s like teaching a grandfather. We have done it already. Once coming topower, it's our responsibility to give24-hour free and qualitypowerto all thefarmers,” he said.

RevanthReddysaid KCR is also running a false propaganda against the Congress that if it comes topower,it will stop the implementation of Rythu Bandhu.

He pointed out that the Congress has also announced under the six guarantees that every farmer will be provided annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre. Even agricultural labourers will get Rs 12,000 every year, he said.

